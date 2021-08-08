Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) PT Lowered to $18.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 328.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $87.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

