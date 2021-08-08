Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of Ceragon Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

