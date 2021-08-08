Reviewing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.09 $7.02 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 5.19 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -387.91

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.