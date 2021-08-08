Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Veritone were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 29.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.98 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $718.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

