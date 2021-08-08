Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.52 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

