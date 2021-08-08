Millennium Management LLC Sells 392,249 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 64.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

