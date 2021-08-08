Millennium Management LLC Purchases 26,804 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $6,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

