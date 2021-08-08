Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $16,852.32 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $16,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.