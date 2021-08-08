Insider Buying: Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) Insider Acquires A$24,000.00 in Stock

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) insider Randolf Clinton acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.
About Integrated Payment Technologies
