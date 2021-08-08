Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

PWR opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

