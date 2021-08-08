Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.