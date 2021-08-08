Oppenheimer Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $160.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

