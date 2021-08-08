Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

AOUT stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $401.78 million and a PE ratio of 22.05. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

