Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,197 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.50. The company has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

