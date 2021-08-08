5,554 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

