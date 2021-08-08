Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,961 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

