State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,480 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 387,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 429,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

