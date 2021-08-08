New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $216.29 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

