State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.