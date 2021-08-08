New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,250,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 484,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 264.33 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

