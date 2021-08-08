MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 30,824 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
