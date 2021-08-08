MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 30,824 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

