Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

