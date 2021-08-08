Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.05. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 7,361 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $222.06 million, a P/E ratio of 140.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

