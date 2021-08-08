MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.15. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.08, with a volume of 24,759 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$469.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total transaction of C$1,374,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,630,206. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491 in the last three months.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

