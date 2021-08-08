IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 27,424 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

