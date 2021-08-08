StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

STEP stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

