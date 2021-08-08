Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 400,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,309,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $972.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.