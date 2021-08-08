Eaton Vance Management Invests $51,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

