Morgan Stanley Has $26.39 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $26,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $52.05 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock worth $13,021,494. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.