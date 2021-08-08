Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) vs. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 1 4 7 0 2.50

Victrex has a consensus target price of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Victrex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 1.10 -$117.77 million N/A N/A Victrex $339.29 million 8.62 $69.15 million $0.96 35.21

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -2.62% -5.73% -2.21% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victrex beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots. The KUKA System segment offers services such as welding, bonding, sealing, assembling, and testing, to forming solutions to meet the specific customer needs and production of castings and plastic components. The Swisslog segment produces automotive solutions for future oriented hospitals, warehouses and distribution centers primarily on trading, including e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and chilled and frozen foods. The KUKA AG & Other Companies segment is supplementary to the operating activities of KUKA Group. The company was founded by Johann Josef Keller and Jakob Knappich in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

