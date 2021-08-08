Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 81,869 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

