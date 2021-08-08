New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 902,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,061,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

