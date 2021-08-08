Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

