Brokerages Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iSun.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSun stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.