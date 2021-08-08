New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 5,700 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 52.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $399,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $51.21 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.