Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

OPRX opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

