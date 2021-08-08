37,300 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORBC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

