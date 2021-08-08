Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $261,350.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,820.00.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $51.81 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.