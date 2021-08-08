Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.40 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

