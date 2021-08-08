State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.16 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

