Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 3,167 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $8,187,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

UA opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

