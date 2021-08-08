State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 163,787 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPX by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPX by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $65.00 on Friday. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

