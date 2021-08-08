Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

