The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake Sells 1,700 Shares

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher H. Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Christopher H. Lake sold 500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $17,350.00.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 23.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

