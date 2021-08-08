Insider Buying: EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Buys $24,922.60 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.94 per share, with a total value of $24,922.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NPO opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
