Insider Buying: EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Buys $24,922.60 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.94 per share, with a total value of $24,922.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NPO opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

