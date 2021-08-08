ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 357 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darren S. Raiguel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ePlus alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $88,299.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.