Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLKKF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Lake Resources shares are scheduled to split on Monday, August 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 9th.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

