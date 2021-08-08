State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $10,454,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $3,809,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

