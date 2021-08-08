State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $295,000 Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $922,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $596.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. Analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

