State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $313,000 Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cowen were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $7,312,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $40.22 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

